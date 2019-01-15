Why Cheat India new promo: Emraan Hashmi gives you a dose of bitter reality

Why Cheat India? The actual connotation of Emraan Hashmi's upcoming film's new name is that of urging people not to indulge in cheating. One can't indeed deny how big a 'market' education is, in India. It goes beyond just highly expensive and lavish educational institutes, commercialised private tuition centers and exam scams. Hashmi, who plays the mastermind of one such scam, took to social media and shared a new promo of the film, along with its changed name!

The promo has Hashmi in conversation with one who seems to be running another coaching center, an ever-popular fad among students, with many of them believing this would find them the surest way to success. A shocked Hashmi hears on, as he is explained how students irresistibly turn in at coaching centers and can't be stopped by any means. Needless to say, this brings profit to many. For the ones with a twisted mind (and the number isn't less), all this is a great business opportunity. And oh, did you even know something like a suicide-proof fan existed?

The film went through two significant changes; the name and the release date. Earlier scheduled to release on January 25, it later shifted to January 18 in order to avert a clash with Thackeray and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. At quite the last moment, the CBFC also asked the makers to change the name to Why Cheat India from Cheat India, which was abided by. We have to wait and see if a solo release and a more clarified name bring the film any luck!