Why is billionaire Bill Gates impressed by Akshay Kumar?

First published: December 20, 2017 10:49 AM IST | Updated: December 20, 2017 07:37 PM IST | Author: in.com staff

Akshay Kumar may have inspired millions with the way he looks but he is now also inspiring an awful lot of people with the way he ‘acts’. American business magnate Bill Gates feels inspired by the Khiladi Kumar. Billionaire Bill tweeted about the things that inspired him in 2017 recently and Kumar’s Toilet Ek Prem Katha found a mention.

The Co-founder of the Microsoft Cooperation listed seven inspiring tweets in 2017 the one mentioning the Akshay and Bhumi Pednekar starrer made it to the second spot on the list.

In a string of tweets, Gates posted a number of different stories and articles that made him “feel better about 2017 and more optimistic about the new year.”

Gates has been an admirer of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat campaign and that’s perhaps the reason behind Toilet being one of the top tweets. ​

Akshay Kumar at the song launch of his upcoming film Padman said that he was amazed when Bill Gates tweeted about his film.

