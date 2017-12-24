Why is billionaire Bill Gates impressed by Akshay Kumar?

Akshay Kumar may have inspired millions with the way he looks but he is now also inspiring an awful lot of people with the way he ‘acts’. American business magnate Bill Gates feels inspired by the Khiladi Kumar. Billionaire Bill tweeted about the things that inspired him in 2017 recently and Kumar’s Toilet Ek Prem Katha found a mention.

3/ “Toilet: A Love Story,” a Bollywood romance about a newlywed couple, educated audiences about India’s sanitation challenge. https://t.co/TIRRmcamLy — Bill Gates (@BillGates) December 19, 2017

The Co-founder of the Microsoft Cooperation listed seven inspiring tweets in 2017 the one mentioning the Akshay and Bhumi Pednekar starrer made it to the second spot on the list.

In a string of tweets, Gates posted a number of different stories and articles that made him “feel better about 2017 and more optimistic about the new year.”

1/ There’s no denying that 2017 was a really tough year... but it also delivered some amazing moments of hope and progress. Here are some inspiring tweets that you may have missed… — Bill Gates (@BillGates) December 19, 2017

2/ On May 18, 2017, Edwardo Sanchez tweeted that he was the first person in his family to graduate from college. Congratulations, Edwardo! https://t.co/V5uzWQAc75 — Bill Gates (@BillGates) December 19, 2017

6/ The New York Times reported that doing good for others helps those who give as well as those who receive. https://t.co/dWMpvXXtpP — Bill Gates (@BillGates) December 19, 2017

7/ A new sport caught on in schools to encourage students to read. It’s called #extremereading. https://t.co/hXtnVIuhfF — Bill Gates (@BillGates) December 19, 2017

8/ Here’s my own extreme submission to the challenge. #extremereading pic.twitter.com/z6Uk1cM5Cq — Bill Gates (@BillGates) December 19, 2017

9/ These tweets made me feel better about 2017 and more optimistic about the new year. I hope they make you feel more hopeful, too. What tweets inspired you this year? — Bill Gates (@BillGates) December 19, 2017

Gates has been an admirer of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat campaign and that’s perhaps the reason behind Toilet being one of the top tweets. ​

Akshay Kumar at the song launch of his upcoming film Padman said that he was amazed when Bill Gates tweeted about his film.