Why should girls have all the fun asks Paris mens fashion week

Why should girls have all the fun when it comes to clothing? This seems to be the inspiration behind an ambitious designer’s collection seen at the ongoing Paris men’s fashion week. The label, Pamolo Spain kicked off the prestigious fashion exhibit by not adhering to gender norms while dressing men. His models were seen strutting down in feather, pearls, net and satin, disrupting the audience’s expectations when it came to men’s fashion weeks.

“Chanel liberated women (after World War I) by dressing them in male fabrics like tweed. And when Yves Saint Laurent put women in dinner jackets it was an absolute revolution. I am doing the opposite,” Alejandro Gomez Palomo, the designer behind the label told AFP.

The collection has so far only received reviews in the tunes of liberating and revolutionary. He is finally delivering fanciness to men’s clothing without inviting tags like gay and transvestites with the use of softer shades and materials. “It is just a way of giving guys who might want to, the possibility to wear really sophisticated materials, and certain shapes and silhouettes that used to be associated with women’s wardrobes,” he told AFP during his Paris debut.

¿Ya conocían a Alejandro Gómez Palomo? En IG está como palomospain y su colección FW18 es teatralidad pura. Aquí no hay masculino o femenino, se trata de vestir con toda la opulencia del mundo. Bello!! pic.twitter.com/k4i5xT38kS — Andrés García (@Sttylista) January 17, 2018

The Andalusia born designer’s extravagant show of unisex dressing is being welcomed in the high street fashion and by celebrities alike. Fashionista Miley Cyrus had donned one of his unisex skirt for her hit, Malibu while Beyonce’s iconic photo with her twins saw the star wearing his flowery dress.Palmolo’s creations are as mesmerizing as they are unsettling as they refuse to stick to gender binaries generally seen in men’s fashion weeks.