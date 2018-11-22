Will Aamir Khan do Mogul after Thugs Of Hindostan?

Bhushan Kumar has been dreaming of a film on the life and times of his late father, founder of T-series, Gulshan Kumar for a while now but in.com has now learnt that there's still some time before it becomes a reality. There have been snags in the project, first with Akshay Kumar leaving the movie and then with the Me Too movement gaining momentum in Bollywood. Aamir stepped down as producer of the upcoming biopic when molestation charges were levied against the director Subhash Kapoor by actress Geetika Tyagi. Aamir and his wife Kiran had issued a statement saying that their production house, Aamir Khan Productions, was stepping away from the biopic. But once Subhash himself left the project, buzz was that Aamir Khan was back again in it, though the actor never confirmed it himself. Now there is talk in the industry that Aamir is contemplating stepping away from the film entirely after the debacle of his latest release Thugs Of Hindostan.

It was reported that Rajkumar Hirani was in talks with Bhushan to direct Mogul, with Aamir Khan in lead. Apparently, it was Aamir who was keen that Hirani directs the film. A trade source informs, “While Hirani loved the script, he hadn’t given his nod to direct it yet. He was contemplating it and excited about the prospect of directing Aamir as both share a great rapport, personally and professionally, and the deal was almost done till Thugs Of Hindostan happened. It had quite a disastrous release at the box office and apparently, Aamir is quite unhappy with the box office results so he is now in two minds about being a part of a biopic like Mogul, which is also a period drama of sorts. It's not just Mogul - the actor is being very careful about all his future projects now while trying to analyse what went wrong with TOH. Aamir and Rajkumar Hirani will take a call on Mogul with Bhushan Kumar soon after a joint meeting. While Aamir has given a commitment to Bhushan, he's also very particular about what he signs. Thugs Of Hindostan has come as a shock to Aamir and there's a strong possibility (and talk) of him opting out of Mogul as producer. Currently, he is said to be busy with another huge project in the Mahabharata which, reports say, will be a seven-part-long web series that will consume a major part of his time.”

The source adds that because of the vastness and complexity of the subject, Aamir will keep a close watch on the production of his web series. “He plans to not only build a core team (production, creative and casting) right from scratch but also will be flying to the United States of America to get a good technical team on board as the web series will involve a certain amount of VFX.”