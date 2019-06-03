Will Anu Malik return to the Indian Idol after #MeToo? The mystery continues . . .

Abhishek Singh June 03 2019, 8.16 pm June 03 2019, 8.16 pm

In 2018, the country was shocked with the #MeToo movement where women from different walks of life revealed the names of people who had sexually molested or exploited them. Vikas Bahl, Kailash Kher, Subhash Kapoor, Sajid Khan, Anu Malik and others were few of the names which came forward. Though a couple of months have passed, it looks like the after effects of the #MeToo movement still seems to be present. Indian Idol judge Anu Malik was shown the doors midway after he was accused of wrongdoings by singer Shweta Pandit. While the show is all set to come back with the new season, we wonder if Anu Malik will be seen as a judge on the show.

Over the last few days, there are numerous reports which state that Anu Malik is all set to return as one of the judges of the singing reality show Indian Idol. Netizens actively reacted to this news and urged the makers not to have him on board for the show. Singer Sona Mohapatra lashed both Anu and Sony TV for this news and openly stated that she doesn't want to see him return to the show.

While there were multiple reports, we contacted the singer himself and asked him if he is coming back as a judge on the show, “No comments” was Anu’s response to our query. We thought of confirming the news from the channel itself but there was no official confirmation from their end. Sources close to Sony TV have confirmed us that the news is wrong. “Anu has not been approached for the judge’s position and the news around Malik coming back on the show is totally baseless. There’s still time for the show to be out and we wonder why such news is doing rounds” said a source.

On the other hand, there were also reports that Anu Malik has been banned from entering the Yash Raj studios premises as the Indian Idol set is located there. We contacted the YRF team to confirm the news and they denied any such development. On the other hand, two days before the news surfaced, the singer was present in the YRF studios and recorded a song. Accompanying Anu in the studio were singer Mohit Chauhan and lyricist Sameer.