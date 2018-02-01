Will Priyanka be Meghan Markle’s bridesmaid? Maybe!

Ever since Priyanka Chopra began her career in the American entertainment industry, she and Meghan Markle have been BFFs. Like any good friend, Peecee has praised Meghan for her work and the strong women that she is. Ever since Meghan and Prince Harry were engaged, their marriage has been the talk of the town but what fans want to know is, will desi girl Priyanka Chopra be a bridesmaid?

Priyanka was asked the important question by an international magazine and she said, "If you see me there, you'll know." It seems that our desi girl may well be the bridesmaid after all because she hasn’t denied the possibility!

Speaking about how Meghan may always be sidelined as Prince Harry is more popular on the global front, the actress said, "It's natural for people to be like, 'Oh that's Prince Harry's girlfriend, but she's a lot more as well."

Prince Harry and Ms. Markle will visit Cardiff on 18th January, for a day showcasing some of the rich culture and heritage of Wales at @cardiff_castle and to see an example of how organisations are working in communities across the country with @StreetGames pic.twitter.com/RACCMlSYmJ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 11, 2018

Elaborating on Meghan’s potential as a royal, Peecee said, "I don't think anybody else would be able to do it the way she will. She's just right for it. She's an icon, truly, that girls can look up to, that women can look up to. She's normal, she's sweet, she's nice, she thinks about the world, wants to change it and this was even before any of this happened."

Priyanka has said that Meghan’s inclusion in the royal family is a huge step for women and people of colour. "So I do think Meghan being a part of the royal family is a big step in the direction of so many things; of women, of feminism, of diversity, of race, of the monarchy versus everyone else. It's a beautiful step in the right direction," she said.

About feminism, Priyanka said, "Why is there a word called feminism? Why is there no manism? Because men have never needed it. Because for hundreds and hundreds of years, women have been told what we should dress like, what jobs are good for us, what we can do, what a good girl is."

Priyanka is not one to shy away from voicing her opinion and that’s exactly what she did when asked some crucial questions. Besides speaking her mind, Priyanka is currently shooting for the third season of Quantico.