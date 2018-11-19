Will Priyanka Chopra find the perfect pair for her ‘pair’?

It’s just 12 days to go for another big wedding in Bollywood. After Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, it is our desi girl Priyanka Chopra who will be tying the knot with fiancé Nick Jonas on December 2, 2018. We literally can’t contain our excitement for the grand wedding which is reportedly going to take place in the Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur. Well, looks like the soon-to-be bride is on a roll and has started shopping.

It so happened that PeeCee shared a glimpse from her shopping schedule from Paris which sees her deciding what footwear to buy for the D-Day. Being her fans, we noticed how it was beige and whites on Priyanka’s mind at the time of the shoe shopping. Maybe she's shopping for her American ceremony?

This picture is a delight for many girls out there. If you tell us, the entire shoe collection is just so tempting and perfect that we are wondering how difficult it was for PeeCee to pick one. Well, Priyanka, if you think of considering buying one and value our suggestion then the lacy ones will be the right choice for the wedding.

