image
Tuesday, November 20th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Will Priyanka Chopra find the perfect pair for her ‘pair’?

Entertainment

Will Priyanka Chopra find the perfect pair for her ‘pair’?

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   November 19 2018, 11.03 pm
back
BollywoodEntertainmenthollywoodInstagramnick jonasParisPriyanka ChopraWedding
nextSarkar review: Thalapathy Vijay starrer opens to mix response
ALSO READ

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding: Alia Bhatt is the most excited of all!

Nick Jonas’ throwback with fiancé Priyanka Chopra will crack you up

Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas wedding: PeeCee wants the paparazzi to behave