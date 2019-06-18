Abhishek Singh June 18 2019, 7.36 pm June 18 2019, 7.36 pm

One of the most awaited films of the year Bharat finally released on June 5. The Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif film was received with much love form the audiences as the film went on to break many records at the box office. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial opened with huge numbers and went on to become Salman Khan’s highest opening film. Bharat managed to make huge numbers. We all thought that the film will easily break into the big league but in the second week, the film is limping.

Bharat is Salman Khan and director Ali Abbas Zafar’s third collaboration. The two have earlier collaborated on films like Sultana and Tiger Zinda Hai. With Bharat, the two completed a trio of hit films. Everyone expected the film to make a historic collection, looking at the first few days’ collections but looks like the collections have dried up with each passing day. Bharat not only saw Salman and Ali reunite on the big screen, the film also brought Salman-Katrina's evergreen jodi back. Looks like that didn't work in favour of the makers. The film got a clear two-week window to run in the theatres as after Bharat released on June 5.

Trade analyst Girish Johar explains why there’s a dip in the film’s collection and feels Bharat won’t reach the 200 crore mark. “The film opened with big numbers and went on to become the highest opening film of Salman Khan. It was sheer Salman Khan’s star power which pulled the audiences to the theatres. From the day of release till the weekend, it was Salman’s magic which helped the film get good numbers but post that on weekdays, it was director Ali and his writer’s job to get the audience’s attention. Looking at the current situation, we can say that the content failed and it is the reason why the film is now limping towards the 200 crore mark. I doubt it will even make it to that mark.”

We also contacted Atul Mohan who stated that he was disappointed the way Bharat's collection turned out. "Bharat opened with massive numbers and we thought that it will end the same way. But I am personally disappointed with the current figures. Salman and Ali Abbas Zafar were coming together for the third time and the expectations were high but the current figures don't do with their set standards."