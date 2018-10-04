Will Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt work again? Karan Johar has the answer

Actor Sidharth Malhotra is one of the most handsome looking Bollywood stars currently. However, looks like he is going through a lean patch in his career as his last few releases like Aiyaary, A Gentleman and Baar Baar Dekho have been duds at the box office. His personal life, too, is not so good as he parted ways with his rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt. Recently, the actor opened up about working with his alleged ex-girlfriend and his answer will surprise you.

In a recent interview with Filmfare, Sidharth admitted that he is often asked about whether or not he would like to do another film with Alia. He replied that only one person could manage to reunite them. “People keep telling us that we should do a film together. But let’s see. It’s a matter of us getting the right script and a director like Karan Johar. Because only he can manage that. But now he’s doing Takht. Everyone is busy with their own journeys,”

Since the actor has now parted ways with his SOTY co-star and the two have moved on in life, rumour mills are buzzing that he is dating Kiara Advani. When asked about these this is what he had to reply, “This used to surprise me when I joined the industry. It surprises me less now. There’s now an understanding of how the media works, how you need to fill space, how some people give out stories and influence things a lot of things happen. I’m amused by the stories. I find them creative. But if a friendly gesture or meeting someone at a party and having a normal conversation is perceived differently, it adds pressure in your personal life.”

When asked further if he still considers Alia a friend, Sidharth said, “Of course. Varun (Dhawan), Alia and I have a deep connection. We’ve shared many emotions and experiences together. So the bond will always remain.”

It will be interesting if we will see the two share screen space again - then, again, it’s Bollywood and nothing is permanent here.