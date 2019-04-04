Will Smith checks off dancing in a Bollywood film from his bucket list, watch video

Divya Ramnani April 04 2019, 11.20 am April 04 2019, 11.20 am

Hollywood actor Will Smith is hugely fascinated by the Indian culture and has been our regular guest since 2016. However, his last visit to India was extra special. Why do we say so? Well, he was here to shoot an episode for his reality show, The Bucket List. It was in last October when the Men in Black actor had flown down to meet some film industry folks including Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar. He also grabbed the opportunity of riding a rickshaw. Now, the actor has shared his entire Bollywood experience, which was in his bucket list for a long time. Oh, and we also caught a glimpse of his Bollywood debut.

In the 21-minute-long video shared by the actor, he talked about the Indian cinema and how he always wanted to be a part of one big-budget Bollywood film, which eventually happened. Smith also interacted with Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar, the trio discussed the kind of ingredients that make Indian films different from others. The highlight of this episode was the super-fun camaraderie between Ranveer and Will. From showing off his entry in Ram Leela to making Will learn some Bollywood terms, Ranveer acted as a perfect host for him!

We also got a full-fledged glimpse of Will’s Bollywood debut in Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year. In the video, he could be seen practicing with the choreographers a few hours before the shoot. Further, Smith was given a warm welcome on the sets of SOTY 2 and he grooved to the tunes of Radha Teri Chunari with Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. Though he struggled to match his steps with the actors, he was an absolute sport. We can’t wait to witness your filmy magic on the big screen, Will!

In all, it was a memorable experience for Will Smith as he concluded the episode saying, “I feel like I got a real good sense of what makes Bollywood tick, cause it makes me tick. People go to the movies because they wanna have fun, they wanna feel good but then by opening themselves to this collection, emotional experience an opportunity is presented where we can actually learn something about life. At its best cinema brings joy, inspires and instructs.”