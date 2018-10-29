Will Smith prays to Shiva - could he be any more Indian?

While the world is crazily following the west, the west has its inclination towards India. Many personalities around the world have spoken about their love for India and our customs and traditions. Will Smith is one of them as in a viral video that is going viral for all the right reasons; Hollywood star Will Smith is seen performing the Rudra Abhishek Puja on his recent trip to India.

In the video, we can see Smith pouring milk on the Shiva Linga. However, it’s unclear why the actor is performing the ritual.

Will Smith, who was in India, surely spent his time well during his stay and looking at his social media post we can be sure he had a gala time in the country. Apart from the devotional time on his trip, we also saw the 50-year old party with Dharma head-honcho, Karan Johar and Simmba star Ranveer Singh.

He also shot for a dance track for the Tiger Shroff starrer Student of the Year 2, that also features newbies Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pandey in the lead.

That was not it, he also visited one of the wonders of the world Taj Mahal where he was all smiles as he posed for the picture.