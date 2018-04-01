home/ entertainment
Will Smith’s Hitch moves friend-zoned by humanoid Sophia

First published: March 31, 2018 06:07 PM IST | Updated: March 31, 2018 06:07 PM IST | Author: Sharanya Munsi

Hollywood actor Will Smith may have sweet talked himself on screen and in real life but humans have finally created a strain that is immune to Smith’s charms. Humanoid Sophia since her creation has charmed us and proven time again that she is smarter than human. She is even smart enough to see through charming moves by Smith. This was proved by a video shared by Will Smith on how he was pitifully friend-zoned by Sophia.

Check out the whole video on YouTube (link in my bio) Shout out to @hansonrobotics Sophia the Robot represents state of the art Artificial Intelligence. She is a super advanced humanoid robot capable of showing over 60 different human expressions - interpreting human language and human emotion.

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on

His date in the Cayman Islands turned rather sour after Sophia cut short his moves with the classic, “Let’s hang out and get to know each other for a little while,” as he bent in for a kiss. However, full points to Smith for his efforts at moving Sophia’s algorithm. With sentences like “I don’t know if it’s the island air or the humidity, but you’re just so easy to talk you. You got a clear head…literally,” Smith did give it all his effort. Smith was last defeated by a robot in 2004 in I, Robot.

We can very well assume that Sophia being the powerhouse that she is had probably looked up Smith and found out his 20 year old strong marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith. This however, is not the first time a celebrity took interest in Sophia, earlier model turned cook book author Chrissy Tiegen gave an hilarious reply to Sophia’s tweet by hinting that she needed better makeup.

But Sophia as we know rises well above such human needs and emotions.

