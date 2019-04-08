image
  2. Entertainment
Will Smith is Indian at heart as his tryst with the soil seems to be never ending!

Entertainment

Will Smith's Indian tryst seems to be never ending and we're loving it!

Will Smith shares 9 breath-taking photos from Haridwar and confesses India awakened a new understanding of himself!

back
BollywoodHaridwarindiaranveer singhtaj mahalWill Smith
nextNick Jonas’ cool move saves Priyanka Chopra from certain embarrassment

within