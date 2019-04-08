Will Smith's Indian tryst seems to be never ending and we're loving it!

Rushabh Dhruv April 08 2019, 1.06 pm April 08 2019, 1.06 pm

Hollywood actor Will Smith loves the Indian culture and has been our regular guest. However, his last visit to India was extra special. Why do we say so? Well, he was here to shoot an episode for his reality show, The Bucket List. It was in last October when the Men in Black actor had flown down to meet some film industry folks including Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar. He grabbed the opportunity of riding a rickshaw. Now, the actor is back in India and it looks like he is finding solace in Haridwar.

In the latest post by Will, we see the Hollywood actor soaking in Indian heritage and performing aarti on the ghats of Ganga. Amid a puja, we also see Will engrossed in prayer with a tilak on his forehead and a garland around his neck. We are impressed! However, this is not the first time Will Smith has made his presence felt in India. The actor has landed on our soil many times and he always seems grateful. So let us compile a few instances when Smith was on our land.

First things first, during Smith's 2018 visit to India, he made at it a point to see one of the world's greatest monuments. Just like a Bollywood actor, Will Smith posed in front of the Taj Mahal - Shah Rukh Khan style. Not just this, during the same visit he also met Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh. Have a look:

Very recently, Will Smith was in India and grooved with Tiger Shroff. The reason you may ask? In 2012, Karan Johar's Student of the Year introduced to us to three debutants who now happen to be some of the most prominent faces of the B-town brigade. All of Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, and Varun Dhawan tasted sweet success in days to come, with Alia and Varun becoming especially popular as an on-screen pair. The franchise didn't end there. The second edition only gets bigger. Apart from the action star Tiger Shroff, the film will briefly feature Will Smith. The picture below answers it all:

And last but not the least, yes this one is old but we guess the most memorable one as we see Will Smith trying his hand on riding an auto-rickshaw. Fun and adventurous!

Going through all the snaps above, all we can say is that Will Smith is an Indian at heart as he loves to be on our soil.