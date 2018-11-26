Will the Bigg Boss - Pyaar Prema Kaadhal success story be repeated?

After being housemates in the first season of Bigg Boss Tamil, Harish Kalyan and Raiza Wilson went on to share the big screen space in this year’s Pyaar Prema Kaadhal. The film emerged a superhit musical romance story and established both of them as cinema stars too.

Now, housemates from the second season of Bigg Boss Tamil, Mahat Raghavendra and Aishwarya Dutta will be sharing the screen space for a new romcom which will commence soon. Reports have it that Mahat will play a local North Chennai guy while Aishwarya will play a girl hailing from an affluent background. It'll be the usual love story between opposites but treated in an interesting manner.

This film will be shot in and around Chennai from December. Debutant Prabhu Ram will be directing this film which is said to be Mahat’s first as a lead hero, after having done support roles in films like Ajith’s Mankatha, STR’s Vallavan, AAA and his upcoming Vandha Rajavadhan Varuven.

Mahat and Aishwarya weren’t exactly crowd favourites in Bigg Boss but the two shared good friendship on the show. Hopefully, this friendship and bonding between them will translate into some fine chemistry on the big screen as well.