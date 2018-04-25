With a royal invite confirmed, Priyanka Chopra now has a fashion dilemma

After news of the Royal baby made fans of the British monarchy rejoice, the real event to now look out for is the Royal wedding of Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle on May 19. For people back in India though, the real enthusiasm lies in catching a glimpse of their desi girl Priyanka Chopra attend the wedding which has given out very limited number of invitations. Chopra was lucky enough to have received one of them owing to her friendship with the former Suits actress. However, now it seems like Priyanka has other concerns in her mind now that she is going to attend the nuptials.

The actress during an interview with InStyle magazine said that she is concerned about what is going to be her attire for the wedding. Protocol dictates that it should be formal and with a hat. It is the hat part that bothers her, “I am only concerned about the hat, I don’t know if I’ll be cute in a hat.” Given her track record of acing red carpet looks, we are sure her stylists will make sure she puts her best hat forward.

After the news of the Royal nuptial spread, Priyanka penned a heartfelt tribute to her friend for TIME’s, “This ever-smiling, strong free spirit found her prince, fell in love and in turn made a cynical world believe in fairy tales again. But more than anything else, Meghan is an important influencer in a world that needs strong public figures to respect and look up to. People the world can be inspired by. Meghan, standing shoulder to shoulder with Harry, will be a princess for the people.”

Priyanka will next be seen in Bollywood opposite Salman Khan in Bharat.