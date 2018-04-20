With three film releases shifted, April 20 will see only two films hit the screen

An empty release weekend is what most filmmakers pray for before a film release. In Bollywood however, it is easier said than done. With over 1,500 films being produced in the country annually, a cluttered box office is inevitable. But this does not stop filmmakers from shifting release dates. The April 20 weekend this year is proof of that.

At the beginning of April, the weekend was slated to have five movies released but now only two will hit the theatres. The contenders for the weekend at the box office initially were Hansal Mehta’s Omerta, Sudhir Mishra’s Daasdev, Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds, Abhay Deol-starrer Nanu Ki Janu and Sumeet Vyas-starrer High Jack. Now, only Ishaan Khatter starrer Beyond The Clouds and Nanu Ki Janu will see the light of the screen.

Earlier in the race, the makers of Daasdev had declared that due to a cluttered box office on April 20, they have decided to shift the release to April 27. Rajkummar Rao’s Omerta on the other hand said that they are shifting the release to May 4 since CBFC has suggested changes to the film which will take time to reflect them in the film. Comedy film High Jack was recently reported to have also pushed its release since it did not get clearance from CBFC.

The weekend will now see only Beyond The Clouds and Nanu Ki Janu fight it off. Safe to say the prayers for these filmmakers have been answered.