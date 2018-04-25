Wondering how Karan Johar managed to get Madhuri and Sanjay Dutt together? Here's your answer

What does it take to get former flames of Bollywood back on screen together? The answer seems to be director – producer Karan Johar. For most part he has played the role of cupid but this time he played the part of a miracle by bringing together former lovers Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit together for his upcoming film Kalank. It has finally been revealed how Johar got the two together for the role after they parted ways as lovers 21 years ago.

Bollywood Hungama quoted a source close to Dharma Production, the house producing Kalank that when Johar approached Dutt for the role, he outright said that he would not be comfortable acting opposite Dixit. But Johar put his gift of convincing to use by asking him to let bygones be by gone. “Karan reminded Dutt that whatever had happened between Dixit and Dutt was in the past, that they are now happily married and with children. Let the past bury itself," said the source.

Madhuri and Sanjay were rumoured to have been passionate lovers before they parted ways after Dutt’s conviction for possessing arms which were a part of the consignment used in the 1993 Mumbai blast. Madhuri distanced herself from the actor and since moved on to get married and have kids. Dutt too married Maanyata in 2008 after his release and had kids together. Despite the passage of time, it is not always easy and the filmmakers understand it. It is for this reason that the two will be seen in a mature relationship where "their track is being done with utmost discretion. No one will be allowed to feel uncomfortable,” added the source.

Kalank set in 1940s also features Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur. It will hit theatres on April 19, 2019.