Woody Allens step-daughter resurfaces her claims of sexual misconduct by the director

The air is changing in Hollywood and so is people’s reaction to accusations of sexual assault by powerhouses in the industry. As moments like #MeToo and #TimesUp take wind, allowing more and more victims to raise their voice, one wonders what happened to those who had raised their voices decades ago but were rubbished and snubbed. This was the case for director Woody Allen’s step-daughter, Dylan Farrow. The 32-year-old had accused her father of inappropriately touching her as a seven-year-old.

While she may have been ignored 25 years ago, she is raising her voice again and this time expects to finally be believed. In the face of the blow up of accusations of sexual conduct by big names likes Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey and others, Farrow expects better reception of her story this time.

“Why shouldn’t I want to bring him down? Why shouldn’t I be angry? Why shouldn’t I be hurt? Why shouldn’t I feel some sort of outrage that after all these years, being ignored and disbelieved and tossed aside?” she was seen saying during a CBS television interview which will be aired on Thursday.

Farrow’s brother, Ronan, an investigative journalist and the biological son of Allen and Mia Farrow, put the final nail on Weinstein’s career last October after publication of a story on sexual misconduct, rape and harassment in the New York Times. Dylan Farrow had also sought the recluse of New York Times in 2014, when she put to words her encounter for the first time in the publication’s blog.

When the interview airs, Woody Allen will be an added name to the increasing list of men in power in Hollywood who misuse their position as sexual predators.