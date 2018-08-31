Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se film review: This one’s in the Deol-drums

Extreme emotions are the hardest to pull off when it comes to performance arts. Laughter and fear, in particular. Now the funny bone may not be the biggest bone in Dharmendra’s body but he has given us some rather memorable moments in films like Sholay (1975) and Chupke Chupke (1975). Both films were drastically different in their approach to humor but Dharmendra nailed it like a dude. Fast forward to 2018, 23 years later and he hasn’t lost much of that comic timing. His age may be a hindrance but his craft is still intact. Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se gives you glimpses of his charm but is it enough to save this third film in the franchise? Let’s find out.

Embed YPDPS trailer

In 2011, Dharm ji with elder son Sunny Ji and younger son Bobby Ji came together on the big screen with Yamla Pagla Deewana. The Deols were struggling to give a hit and Yamla was the one that put them back in the game netting 88 crore worldwide. It was only natural that the makers decided to turn it into a franchise and in 2013 Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 was released. As expected from a sequel, the makers had upped their game and made a bigger film. It grossed 55.32 crores globally, a modest sum going by the success of the first film. Perhaps discouraged by the numbers, the Deols didn’t do a third film until now.

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se is about Puran (Sunny Deol) an ayurvedic doctor living with his brother Kaala (Bobby Deol). The two house a paying guest named Parmar (Dharmendra). He has a formula of a medicine named Vajrakavach and a pharmaceutical company wants that formula. One of the characters in the film robs the formula (a very predictable one) and gives it to the pharmaceutical company. Sunny Deol does a lot of shouting. Bobby Deol does a lot of pouting. Dharmendra tries to save the film but it’s all too less too little in the end.

A comedy without laughs is a tragedy at the box office and YPDPS is on its way there. We do get some tickles in the last 15 minutes but that leaves you with the rest of the 2 hours and 10 minutes that become unbearable. Director Navaniat Singh, who has helmed a few Punjabi films in the past, makes a disastrous Bollywood debut. Looks like Navaniat had a simple formula in mind: Deols plus a hit franchise equals another hit film. After all Deols hai North mein toh picture chal hie jayegi.

The second part was made on a bigger scale. The production value there looked like, after the first part the makers have tried to be better. But here, the production is totally dull. The sets looked like from a regional film or maybe nowadays regional films have also improved their production value.

The only other bright spark in the film, apart from Dharmendra, is Kriti Kharbanda. But if she is to better her chances, she will have to choose better than Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, Guest In London, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana and Raaz Reboot. By the way, there's Shatrughan Sinha in the film and it is great to see him on the big screen after such a long time. His sequences with Dharmendra are surely the only highlight in the yawn fest. There's also Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Rekha in the film. They come at the end and entertain rather well. While watching them dancing as the credits roll, you will feel like 'chalo finally kuch toh achcha hai iss movie mein'.