Year Ender 2018: The 'east meets west' crossovers that left the internet in a frenzy!

2018 was quite an adventurous year. Right from several break-ups and patch-ups to numerous big fat weddings, we have seen it all. Though the one thing that was absolutely random and left the internet talking about it was the ‘east-meets-west’ hysteria. No, we aren’t talking about the regular Justin Bieber or Coldplay concerts. We are guessing, you have forgotten all the magic moments when everything was meme-fied and had us all in splits. Right from a grumpy Pharrell Williams celebrating Holi in India to our dearest Sansa Stark in Sabyasachi, we got our daily dose of laughter. Here’s a rundown to some of the most rib-tickling Hollywood-meets-Bollywood crossovers that were, surprisingly, jolly.

#1 Pharrell Williams' Indian Holi

Let's start from the most tragic one. American singer-songwriter Pharrell Williams visited India to celebrate his first Holi with the likes of Ranveer Singh, Anusha Dandekar, Mini Mathur and others. While the world anticipated Pharrell’s first Holi to be as exciting as ours, it didn’t really turn out that way. The pictures that made their way to the internet were nothing short of painful. The Happy singer posed for several pictures but there was no happiness on his face and people on social media were obsessing over his irony. Here are some of the most hilarious reactions.

Man Pharrell looks devastated AF. What did Bollywood do to him 😨 pic.twitter.com/icNpSbQMdq — Od (@odshek) March 2, 2018

Their expressions suits the epic Heart vs Brain battle.#pharellwilliams pic.twitter.com/PZ1QYad02g — Rewa Singh (@BrushUrTeeth_03) March 2, 2018

I haven’t seen someone look this miserable while playing Holi in my whole life 😂 please return him home asap pic.twitter.com/roWCy184vJ — Doe (@doepikapadukone) March 2, 2018

#2 Kim Kardashian in a saree

Kim Kardashian breaking the internet is hardly a piece of news. The reality TV star/entrepreneur always makes it to the headlines because of her usual antics. This one was, however, a little surprising. The Keeping Up With Kardashians star was the face of Vogue India’s March issue - in a Saree! The reason Kim wanted to shoot for Vogue India was due to her fascination with traditional Indian wear. The lady looked gorgeous, as usual. Kim got a mixed response to her ‘traditional’ stint. Some appreciated and some criticised.

We have so many GORGEOUS Indian women who could be on the cover of @VOGUEIndia but you put Kim Kardashian on there. In 2018. Newp

— Sowmya Krishnamurthy (@SowmyaK) February 27, 2018

I can’t believe @VOGUEIndia featured Kim Kardashian on their cover as if we don’t see her featured on a different magazine every day. India’s vogue should embrace and feature their own south Asian women instead of choosing someone from pop culture — f (@fariiihaa) February 27, 2018

#3 Oprah Winfrey in Sabyasachi

Global influencer and renowned talk show host, Oprah Winfrey, graced the December issue of India’s Elle magazine and guess what she chose to wear? Well, the philanthropist donned a black Sabyasachi outfit and the internet was shook! Everyone had only good things to say and why not? Oprah defined elegance in a saree.

OMG YA’LL HEAD ON OVER TO @sabya_mukherjee ON INSTAGRAM OPRAH’S IN SABYASACHI, OPRAH WINFREY I TELL YOU. I saw a post and closed it to better prepare myself to properly consume this once-in-a-lifetime brilliance, I mean I’m still having brunch. Deep breath. #lifesadream — Nazreen Nazeer (@naz229) December 10, 2018

oprah in sabyasachi.......... omg — 🌊 (@diamondsamosa) December 9, 2018

#4 Zayn Malik humming Allah Duhai

This has to be the most bizarre crossover. The Dusk Till Dawn singer ZAYN MALIK, just a pulled a Salman Khan song. That too, from his classic (we hope you get the sarcasm) film, Race 3. As unbelievable as it sounds, the singer nailed Allah Duhai, with a twist of his own lyrics. Talking about the internet, we got our dose of memes on that day.

Desi Zayn has risen from the ashes https://t.co/qnJmiGEYdo — Athena (@athenavlogs) November 20, 2018

I didn’t know how much I needed Zayn to sing desi songs till this moment https://t.co/2BOJ0Z2Stg — Sana Shaikh (@a_girl_is_sana) November 20, 2018

#5 NickYanka

Our Desi Girl is married to a videshi and we are still not over it. The couple's marriage is going to be remembered for a very long time, and not only for the beautiful ceremonies that took place but also for the endless memes that were made because of it. The internet came up with the funniest reactions and while the couple tied the knot in Rajasthan, we had our celebrations online.

This auntie in the back was my EXACT reaction when I found out Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were engaged pic.twitter.com/R23o1r9tkQ — Karen :) (@kay_cherr) December 1, 2018

Nick Jonas came all the way to India to meet Priyanka’s family and get engaged to her in the traditional way and here i cant even get a reply. — y bich (@Abnokshius) August 18, 2018

Nick Jonas preparing to get married to Priyanka Chopra pic.twitter.com/gaHL2XdoJm — Bade Chote (@badechote) July 27, 2018

while i have zero mental capacity to process priyanka chopra and nick jonas getting engaged, imagining the jonas brothers putting on a sangeet performance is going to be the highlight of my day — tash. (@tashudee) July 27, 2018

#6 Sophie Turner in Sabyasachi

Adding to the Priyanka-Nick wedding, we got to witness the stunning Sophie Tuner, popularly known as Sansa Stark, in her traditional best. Sansa Stark in Sabyasachi made all the GOT fans to go berserk. However, that was not it. Sophie Turner made sure to dive into the Indian festivities, as she performed on Bollywood dance numbers. Can this connection get any more Indian? We loved hosting you in our country, Sansa ben!

Ever thought u'd see the Lady of Winterfell, clad in a Lehenga, partying out at someone's wedding? Perhaps It's the first wedding where she's seen happy & smiling! 😜 **that wolf tattoo is lit AF! 🔥#WinterisHere #HouseStark 🐺 #SophieTurner #PriyankaKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/zkgJEHbE65 — Jack Istiac (@IstiacJack) December 1, 2018

The best thing to come out of the #NickYanka wedding is that India is now related to Sansa Stark. — Abhipsha Mahapatro (@calmchutney) November 29, 2018

#7 Drake's love for Athiya Shetty

The most unexpected, unusual and unpredicted connection has to be this one. Canadian rapper Drake’s friendship with Suniel Shetty’s daughter and Bollywood actor, Athiya Shetty. Looks like the man is smitten by our beauty. The two of them always make sure to exchange comments on each other’s Instagram posts. This didn’t only shock the netizens but all the Kiki fangirls, who were clearly disappointed. Jealous, to be precise.

Is Drake crushing on Athiya Shetty? pic.twitter.com/IzyRCATSMP — Tallie Dar (@talliedar) August 13, 2018

The relationship between Drake, Sunil & Athiya Shetty, are truly mysteries worth buzzfeed unsolved. — Apurva 🧁 (@daegudorkss) August 12, 2018

Drake must have sat through 2 hours ++ of Mubarakan for Athiya Shetty but you can't even text me back — ✨ (@RHALEESI) August 12, 2018

Love that drake of all people has ~validated that Athiya is beautiful and desi twitter can’t wrap their minds around it — aaradhya bachchants (@hydariangray) August 12, 2018

That's about it folks. We await some more unusual and bizarre connections in 2019. Also, which one's your favorite among these?