Year Ender 2018: The 'east meets west' crossovers that left the internet in a frenzy!

2018 was quite an adventurous year. Right from several break-ups and patch-ups to numerous big fat weddings, we have seen it all. Though the one thing that was absolutely random and left the internet talking about it was the ‘east-meets-west’ hysteria. No, we aren’t talking about the regular Justin Bieber or Coldplay concerts. We are guessing, you have forgotten all the magic moments when everything was meme-fied and had us all in splits. Right from a grumpy Pharrell Williams celebrating Holi in India to our dearest Sansa Stark in Sabyasachi, we got our daily dose of laughter. Here’s a rundown to some of the most rib-tickling Hollywood-meets-Bollywood crossovers that were, surprisingly, jolly.
#1 Pharrell Williams' Indian Holi
Let's start from the most tragic one. American singer-songwriter Pharrell Williams visited India to celebrate his first Holi with the likes of Ranveer Singh, Anusha Dandekar, Mini Mathur and others. While the world anticipated Pharrell’s first Holi to be as exciting as ours, it didn’t really turn out that way. The pictures that made their way to the internet were nothing short of painful. The Happy singer posed for several pictures but there was no happiness on his face and people on social media were obsessing over his irony. Here are some of the most hilarious reactions.
You guys, my experience at yesterday’s Holi fest, was NEXT LEVEL. The music was beyond anything I have ever heard. My family, my team and I had an incredible time... I love India and am so inspired. Thank you so much @adidasoriginals for hosting us yesterday. 🙏🏽
A post shared by Pharrell Williams (@pharrell) on Mar 3, 2018 at 2:10am PST
#2 Kim Kardashian in a saree
Kim Kardashian breaking the internet is hardly a piece of news. The reality TV star/entrepreneur always makes it to the headlines because of her usual antics. This one was, however, a little surprising. The Keeping Up With Kardashians star was the face of Vogue India’s March issue - in a Saree! The reason Kim wanted to shoot for Vogue India was due to her fascination with traditional Indian wear. The lady looked gorgeous, as usual. Kim got a mixed response to her ‘traditional’ stint. Some appreciated and some criticised.
🌹 New @vogueindia cover 🌹 Photo by @gregswalesart Styling @anaitashroffadajania Hair @chrisappleton1 Make Up @makeupbymario Manicurist @tombachik
A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 26, 2018 at 7:35pm PST
We have so many GORGEOUS Indian women who could be on the cover of @VOGUEIndia but you put Kim Kardashian on there. In 2018. Newp
— Sowmya Krishnamurthy (@SowmyaK) February 27, 2018
#3 Oprah Winfrey in Sabyasachi
Global influencer and renowned talk show host, Oprah Winfrey, graced the December issue of India’s Elle magazine and guess what she chose to wear? Well, the philanthropist donned a black Sabyasachi outfit and the internet was shook! Everyone had only good things to say and why not? Oprah defined elegance in a saree.
View this post on Instagram
Global icon, media mogul and our 22nd Anniversary Issue star, @oprah graces ELLE India’s cover for the very first time. . Silk top and stole by @sabyasachiofficial and 29.5K Zambian emerald and diamond earrings by @sabyasachijewelry . 📸: @markseliger 👗: @malini_banerji Writer: @supriya.dravid 👩🎨: @derrickrutledgemakeupartist 💇♀️: @nicolemangrumhair 💅: @nailsbymarysoul / Dior Beauty using Dior Vernis Set Design: @toddsets / @themagnetagency Production: @agpnyc Assisted by: @johnkelseyphoto and Davis McCutcheon (photography) Fashion Editor: @rahulvijay1988 Fashion Intern: @aparnaphogat Flying Partner: @singaporeair . #ELLEvate #BeMoreELLE #ELLEDecember #anniversaryissue #oprah #oprahwinfrey
A post shared by ELLE India (@elleindia) on Dec 2, 2018 at 10:28pm PST
#4 Zayn Malik humming Allah Duhai
This has to be the most bizarre crossover. The Dusk Till Dawn singer ZAYN MALIK, just a pulled a Salman Khan song. That too, from his classic (we hope you get the sarcasm) film, Race 3. As unbelievable as it sounds, the singer nailed Allah Duhai, with a twist of his own lyrics. Talking about the internet, we got our dose of memes on that day.
#5 NickYanka
Our Desi Girl is married to a videshi and we are still not over it. The couple's marriage is going to be remembered for a very long time, and not only for the beautiful ceremonies that took place but also for the endless memes that were made because of it. The internet came up with the funniest reactions and while the couple tied the knot in Rajasthan, we had our celebrations online.
#6 Sophie Turner in Sabyasachi
Adding to the Priyanka-Nick wedding, we got to witness the stunning Sophie Tuner, popularly known as Sansa Stark, in her traditional best. Sansa Stark in Sabyasachi made all the GOT fans to go berserk. However, that was not it. Sophie Turner made sure to dive into the Indian festivities, as she performed on Bollywood dance numbers. Can this connection get any more Indian? We loved hosting you in our country, Sansa ben!
#7 Drake's love for Athiya Shetty
The most unexpected, unusual and unpredicted connection has to be this one. Canadian rapper Drake’s friendship with Suniel Shetty’s daughter and Bollywood actor, Athiya Shetty. Looks like the man is smitten by our beauty. The two of them always make sure to exchange comments on each other’s Instagram posts. This didn’t only shock the netizens but all the Kiki fangirls, who were clearly disappointed. Jealous, to be precise.
That's about it folks. We await some more unusual and bizarre connections in 2019. Also, which one's your favorite among these?