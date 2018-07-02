Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Mihika Varma is preggers, shares a picture with the baby bump

TV actress Mihika Varma, who is known for playing the role of Mihika in Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel-starrer Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, is all set to embrace motherhood. The actress is expecting her first baby and she took to Instagram to share a cute picture of herself flaunting her baby bump. The picture will surely make you go aww…

Check out the picture here:

Knock knock...❤️ A post shared by Mihika Kapai (@mihikavarma1) on Jul 1, 2018 at 6:59pm PDT

It was in 2016 when Mihika secretly tied the knot to an US-based NRI businessman. It was a surprise for her fans. After getting married, Mihika decided to quit her acting career and is now settled in the US.

Mihika won the Miss India International title in 2004 and represented India in the Miss International 2004 competition. She started her acting career with the TV series Viruddh which had Smriti Irani in the lead role. She then went on to star in serials like Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Baat Hamari Pakki Hai, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Ajeeb Dastaan Hai Yeh and Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyar. But, it was her role in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein that shot her back in the limelight.

Congratulations to Mihika and her husband!