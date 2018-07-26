Yeh Hai Mohabbatein success bash: Divyanka Tripathi, Anita Hassanandani glam up the night

Popular Television show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has been ruling the small screen for over four years now. The first episode of the show aired on December 3, 2013 and since then it has remained as one of the favourite TV shows of the audience. This daily soap produced by Ekta Kapoor recently hit the 1500-episode mark and to celebrate this milestone, the entire team got together for a party.

Popular faces of the show like Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Patel, Anita Hassanandani were a part of this celebration and they had a blast dancing on the beats of dhol. They took to their respective social media accounts to share the videos and pictures from the fun night.

#MohabbateinGirls A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Jul 26, 2018 at 4:31am PDT

While Divyanka upped her fashion game choosing a long green maxi outfit and complementing it with a ponytail, Anita opted to wear a short pastel-pink dress.

The little star of the show Ruhanika Dhawan was the highlight of the party!

TV heartthrob Karan Patel turned heads once again with his choice of outfit. He teamed his red jacket with a white tee and paired it with a patched denim.

TV mogul Ekta Kapoor also took to Instagram to share pictures with the lead stars.

The show continues to be on the top of the TRP charts.