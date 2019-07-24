The best feeling in the world is, undoubtedly, to experience parenthood. Well, the latest celebrity couple to embrace the bliss is none other than Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Priyanka and Vikaas Kalantri. On Wednesday, actors Vikaas Kalantri and wife Priyanka were blessed with a cute baby boy. Just a few hours ago, the actor took to his Instagram account and shared the good news with one and all. The picture posted by the actor happens to be from the new parents' maternity shoot, wherein the two can be seen looking at each other. In his post, the actor mentioned that the newborn is healthy and how.
Have a look at the beautiful post shared by Vikaas below:
View this post on Instagram
We have been blessed with a #Babyboy Mom and son both are healthy. 🤗🤗🤗🤗 @priyankavikaaskalantri 🙏🏻🙏🏻😇😇 a different feeling and so excited 😘😘
A post shared by Vikaas Kalantri (@vikaaskalantri) on
The moment the actor posted the good news, congratulatory messages started pouring in for the couple. Elaborating a bit on who the actors are, while Vikaas Kalantri has been seen on the celluloid in films like Dil Bechara Pyaar Ka Mara, Nayee Padosan and Jigyaasa. The new mommy, Priyanka, on the other hand, is known to be part of a few TV shows which includes Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Palkon Ki Chaon Mein and Rang Badalti Odhni.
Priyanka Chibber shared her pregnancy news a while back with a cute picture of herself where she flaunted her baby bump in a white maxi dress.
View this post on Instagram
I feel so comfortable in my own skin, finding each new experience beautiful and exciting. . Things like talking to the baby and feeling the little one moving melts my 💓 . Feeling the baby belly grow is so magical, although things like wearing my shoe laces and applying a foot cream has become difficult ☺️ but it gives me so much satisfaction to know that the little one is growing bigger day by day and soon will be with me. . . Yes I have been reading all the lovely messages that you guys have been sending and want to say that we are very grateful and overwhelmed with the kind of love you’ve expressed for our little one . Thankyou and a big hug to all🤗🤗💋💋 #mothersdiary Pic 📷 : @vikaaskalantri . #pregnancyblog #pregnancy #momtobe #dadtobe #mommy #pregnantbelly #pregnancydiary #pregnant #parentstobe #newmom #mommyspace #positivevibes #positivequotes #positiveaffirmations #mommyfashion #mommyblogger #blogger #influencer #mothers #mommyworld #daddysworld #babybump #bump #belly #babybelly
A post shared by Priyanka Vikaas Kalantri (@priyankavikaaskalantri) on
Congratulations to the couple from team in.com!Read More