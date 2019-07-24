Rushabh Dhruv July 24 2019, 4.12 pm July 24 2019, 4.12 pm

The best feeling in the world is, undoubtedly, to experience parenthood. Well, the latest celebrity couple to embrace the bliss is none other than Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Priyanka and Vikaas Kalantri. On Wednesday, actors Vikaas Kalantri and wife Priyanka were blessed with a cute baby boy. Just a few hours ago, the actor took to his Instagram account and shared the good news with one and all. The picture posted by the actor happens to be from the new parents' maternity shoot, wherein the two can be seen looking at each other. In his post, the actor mentioned that the newborn is healthy and how.

Have a look at the beautiful post shared by Vikaas below:

The moment the actor posted the good news, congratulatory messages started pouring in for the couple. Elaborating a bit on who the actors are, while Vikaas Kalantri has been seen on the celluloid in films like Dil Bechara Pyaar Ka Mara, Nayee Padosan and Jigyaasa. The new mommy, Priyanka, on the other hand, is known to be part of a few TV shows which includes Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Palkon Ki Chaon Mein and Rang Badalti Odhni.

Priyanka Chibber shared her pregnancy news a while back with a cute picture of herself where she flaunted her baby bump in a white maxi dress.