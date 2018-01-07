You know nothing about Jon Snow and his drunken behaviour

When you know nothing, you can’t be going around people’s pool tables and messing with them. That’s exactly what Game of Thrones star Kit Harrington did at a bar in New York on Saturday. The actor, who plays Jon Snow in the hit HBO TV series, acted in a disorderly manner and allegedly had to be kicked out of the bar.

Kit was at Barfly bar in NYC and appeared to be very intoxicated. From the video released by TMZ, Kit is seen arguing with people near the pool table whilst being visibly drunk. According to a statement of a witness, the actor banged on the pool table and got in to people’s faces. After a scuffle at the pool table broke out, Kit was asked to leave. However, he returned to the bar and had to be ‘physically’ removed.

تم طرد كيت هارينغتون من أحد الحانات في نيويورك وذلك لأنه كان "ثمل جدًا" و"لا يستطيع التحكم بنفسه". pic.twitter.com/Fk3wrnmDx4 — Celebrity Gossip (@CelebsArabic) January 6, 2018

Speaking to TMZ, an on-looker stated, “Kit was asked to leave and did, but came back and finally had to be physically removed ... dragged out of the bar.”

It is reported that Kit was in New York to meet his partner and former Game of Thrones co-star Rose Leslie. The final season of Game of Thrones will air in 2019.