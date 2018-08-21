You won't believe where Thugs Of Hindostan is being edited

Yash Raj's Thugs Of Hindostan is easily one of the most awaited films of 2018. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film brings together Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan onscreen for the first time. The former is also reuniting with his Dhoom:3 co-star Katrina Kaif and Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Sheikh. The film has been shot on a grand scale - we all know that. The filmmakers are now going to great lengths to make sure that the viewers get an experience like no other while watching this film on 7th November.

According to a report on Pinkvilla, Thugs Of Hindostan is being edited inside YRF's massive preview theatre. Yep! You read that right!

A source, close to the project, revealed to the portal that Aamir, Aditya Chopra and VKA are making sure that the Indian audience get "a jaw-dropping big screen experience" with TOH. Hence, they are editing the film in a theatre to gauge how the footage looks and feels on the big screen. Usually, films are edited on small monitors, but Thugs Of Hindostan is certainly different.

Confirming the development, Vijay told the portal, "It is true we have changed the mechanics of film editing and are working out of the preview theatre to ensure we cut a film that’s truly larger-than-life and has a huge immersive viewing experience.”

Wow! This is indeed an interesting development. It makes us all much more eager for the film.