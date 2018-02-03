Zayn Malik loves SRK and he has a favourite film too

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s fandom knows no boundaries. It spills across geographical borders and language barriers. The latest to surface as his fan is former One Direction singer Zayn Malik. The British born artist seems to have been infected by Khan’s movies as he watches his films on loop and made sure others watch it too, others being his supermodel girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

Fashion magazine Elle India reported that the star has a soft corner for Khan and that Devdas is his favourite film. Khan’s sad eyes emulated for the role of Dev reached out to the international singer’s heart strings.

Khan is not the only Indian thing Malik likes. He absolutely loves his mother’s Indian cooking and even said his “mom makes the best Indian food around.” He shared his love for all thing Indian during a photo shoot for Elle India. This will be the first time Malik will be gracing the cover of an Indian magazine.

On the sprawling cover of ELLE, Malik wore a white cricket sweater from Hilfiger Collection with the neck adjusted to show off his newly added tattoos. In Hollywood, the singer known for iconic numbers Don't Wanna Live Forever, PILLOWTALK and Dusk Till Dawn, has always made heads turn on the red carpet. While he talked of all things Indian, he was surprised by his popularity in India.

Malik and Hadid are social media favourites as they have flaunted their love on the red carpet and social media platforms alike. We can only hope for more this poster boy and his girlfriend in Indian magazines.