Saturday, March 30th 2019
Zeher: Ranveer Singh’s music record label, IncInk's first song is fast and high on energy

Zeher: Ranveer Singh’s label IncInk's first song is fast and high on reality

Ranveer Singh launched his own music label on Friday and the first song is already out. It's called Zeher and it's totally insane!

