Zeher: Ranveer Singh’s label IncInk's first song is fast and high on reality

Rushabh Dhruv March 29 2019, 6.58 pm March 29 2019, 6.58 pm

Ranveer Singh is currently tasting success like no other actor in Bollywood. He is, undoubtedly, one of the biggest names in Bollywood right now. His last offerings like Padmaavat, Simmba, and Gully Boy have performed tremendously well at the box office. Known to get into the skin of the character, Singh portrays blazingly on the silver screen and fans across admire the star for being perfect. Not only did he show us what a prolific actor he is in Gully Boy, his excellent rapping skills enthralled one and all. Ranveer Singh has launched his independent music record label called IncInk.

Bringing the underground hip-hop scene to the light, Ranveer Singh's initiative to promote and support independent and lesser-known artists through this new label is commendable. Ranveer has launched a music label titled IncInk, with the aim of providing a platform for up and coming musical talents. The first song from the same label is out and it’s called Zeher (Venom). The song is written and performed by Kaam Bhari. The song is a quick rap which sees the artiste venting out his venomous frustrations. At the end of the video, Ranveer Singh also makes an entry and his bright addition to the track adds on more energy. Here’s the video:

“Rap and hip-hop are the biggest thing happening in Indian music today,” Singh told DNA. “Hindustani rap/hip-hop is telling our nation’s story and reality and we, at IncInk, want to bring out the real poets of our generation.”

Ranveer has launched the label in collaboration with filmmaker-musician Navzar Eranee. IncInk's first song- Zeher sees three talents being launched via the label who are Kaam Bhaari (who has sung Zeher), SlowCheeta and Spitfire. The actor shared that he is very excited to launch these three under his label.

