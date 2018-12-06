Zero: Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif are the new BFFs in town

One of the most awaited films of the year, Zero, is just a few days away from its release. The film has been creating a lot of buzz since its teaser was unveiled in the month of January as we saw Shah Rukh Khan in a never seen dwarf avatar. The expectations soared high as SRK bought in a lot of his swag in Bauua Singh. With just two weeks to the film’s release, the film’s leading ladies have kicked off the promotions.

We have always heard of the cold war prevailing between the two leading ladies of the movie but that’s not the case with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma who were recently seen promoting the film together. It’s their second film together after Jab Tak Hai Jaan and they are more than happy to be in each other’s company. In fact, they seem to setting some new BFFs in town. This picture is the proof!

While the two are busy promoting the film in the country, Shah Rukh Khan has gone international and is promoting the film in Dubai. Going by the pictures we can say that he is getting a positive response in the desert nation where he enjoys a massive fan following.

We are sure SRK who is also called the King of movie marketing apart from King of Romance will go all guns in the domestic promotions once he is back from his Dubai. Zero releases on December 21, 2019.