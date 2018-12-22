Zero: Karan Johar is all in praise for Shah Rukh Khan, calls it Katrina's best film till date

One of the most awaited films of 2018, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero has finally hit the theatres. The film which created a lot of buzz since its trailer launch earlier this year opened to mixed reviews. While some are calling this film good, some seem highly disappointed. But on the contrary, SRK’s good friend and filmmaker Karan Johar has only good things to say about Zero.

Karan Johar took to Twitter and shared his opinion on this Anand L Rai directorial. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil filmmaker in his tweet on Saturday said “ZERO is a must watch for the towering performance of @iamsrk who proves that he is truly the bonafide king of intense romance! His bravado as a performing artist warrants a salute and all the applause! @AnushkaSharma is so so amazing as she portrays a challenging part! And....” in the other tweet he went on to praise katrina and went on to call it as her career’s best performance.

“And..#KatrinaKaif gives us her career best performance!! As a damaged super star she throws caution and body language to the winds and gives us her most heartfelt and believable performance! She shines and makes you root for her!! #zero,” read his next tweet.

The film minted around Rs 20.14 crore at the box office on it’s first day, which is average for a Shah Rukh Khan starrer. Also the word of mouth, too, hasn’t been in the film’s favour.

But here's best friend Karan Johar who has loved the film and is recommending others to go ahead and watch it. Interestingly, post-Zero, KJo produced Simmba which is directed by Rohit Shetty is all set to hit the theaters in the following week. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan.