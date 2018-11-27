image
Wednesday, November 28th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Zero: Shah Rukh Khan plans to keep Sridevi's song a surprise in the film

Entertainment

Zero: Shah Rukh Khan plans to keep Sridevi's song a surprise in the film

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   November 27 2018, 11.06 pm
back
Abhay DeolAlia Bhattanand l raianushka sharmaBollywoodEntertainmentKajolKareena KapoorKarisma Kapoorkatrina kaifRani MukerjiSalman KhanShah Rukh KhanSrideviZero
next2.0: Akshay Kumar calls the film a school-like experience
ALSO READ

Zero new track: Shah Rukh Khan's signature romance meets Ajay Atul's familiar melody in Mere Naam Tu

Zero: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan song must wait, romantic track Mere Naam Tu to be out first

Zero BTS video: When Samosa was the only topic of discussion on the sets