Zero: Shah Rukh Khan plans to keep Sridevi's song a surprise in the film

As one of the most awaited films of the year, Zero has created a lot of buzz since the films first look was unveiled at the start of the year. Later it was followed by another teaser which featured Salman Khan and finally the trailer of the film that has received thumbs up from the audience. Now, it is learnt that the song featuring Sridevi will be revealed to the world in the end as the leading actor of the film Shah Rukh Khan wants her last appearance to be a special one.

According to a report in Times of India, just like Deewangi Deewangi from his 2007 release Om Shanti Om, Zero also features a song which will have SRK shaking a leg with a number of leading ladies, one of them being Sridevi. The late actor had shot for her cameo last year in October where she plays herself in the film.

While SRK is leaving no stone unturned to promote the film, he wants the Sridevi’s last silver screen appearance to be cherished for long and hence will be unveiled to the world in the end on the silver screen.

In February earlier this year, Sridevi bid goodbye to the world after she accidentally drowned in the bathtub of her hotel room in Dubai. Her sudden death sent shockwaves in Bollywood and to her fans across the globe.

Talking about the cameos in Zero, we will see B-town celebs like Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Abhay Deol, Rani Mukerji, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Kajol and others in the film. Directed by Anand L Rai, Zero stars Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in lead roles and is set to hit the theatres on December 21 this year.