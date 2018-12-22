Zero: Shah Rukh Khan starrer fails to beat record openings of the big releases this year

One of the most awaited films of the year Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero finally hit the theaters on December 21. The romantic drama directed by Anand L Rai opened to mixed response from the audiences, as this week’s solo release managed to collect of Rs 20.14 crore on day 1 according to Box Office India. The teaser of the film which was unveiled on the first day of the year had created a lot of buzz and curiosity as SRK was seen in a never seen before dwarf avatar. But looking at the film’s opening numbers, it looks like the film didn't quite live up to the high expectations.

SRK who is widely known as the King of Romance is also known as the King of Promotions as he mostly indulges in aggressive promotional strategies. With Zero too, the makers and SRKs himself didn’t leave any stone unturned to promote their film to the highest level. The makers of the film had created Bauua Singh’s Twitter handle, SRK’s character in the film and was widely popular on social media. But looks like the audiences are all up for content these days and promotions can only help the film. The film apart from SRK also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the lead and the film’s music was appreciated.

Talking about other major releases of the year, while Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan starrer Thugs Of Hindostan collected Rs 52 crore, Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju collected Rs 34. 75 crore, whereas one of the biggest flops of the year Salman Khan’s Race 3 earned Rs 29.17 on its opening day. Whereas, Zero failed to keep up with these films. Let's see what happens in the coming days.

With Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan Simmba releasing next Friday, we expect the film will receive a great competition at the box office.