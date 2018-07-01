Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s engagement: B-town divas oh-so-fashionable outing

It was Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash Ambani’s engagement ceremony and how can the entire Bollywood not be present. From Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Shraddha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor to Madhuri Dixit, everyone made their presence felt at this enormous gala. Of course, everyone was dressed to the tee. It is given that all the stars put their fashionable foot forward to be glamorous best, but who managed to nail it? Don’t worry, keep calm! We are here to tell you.

It was like a fashion parade outside Antilla (you would be living under a rock if you didn’t what that was) as the divas from Bollywood in the most gorgeous looking ensembles. Here we tell you which diva wore which brand and looked mesmerizing as ever.

Alia Bhatt

She never fails to impress and even this time around, the gorgeous lady rocked in a shimmery ghangra-choli designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. All in gold, Alia kept her makeup simple and sported danglers with her pretty attire. She looked nice!

Shraddha Kapoor

She was a stunner. Wearing a lilac coloured lehenga by Koëcsh, Shraddha was different from the rest. From the colour she opted for to the way she was styled, everything was different and that’s what we liked the most.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The blue-eyed lady was carrying a saree in Gold designed by her favourite Manish Malhotra. Though it was a little jazzy as the overdose of gold pricked our eyes but otherwise, Aishwarya looked pretty okay!

Parineeti Chopra

She was the only one who experimented with her attire and wore a fusion saree designed by Shantanu and Nikhil. We liked her ensemble in totality, the blouse could have been much better is what we feel.

Disha Patani

The standing tall lady made a joint entry with her beau Tiger Shroff and ohh-la-la, what a hot couple they made for. Wearing a corset blouse, Disha wore a lehenga crafted by designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock. Tresses left open and a pretty smile, Disha looked flawless.

Madhuri Dixit

She was the most beautiful of all and we are not kidding. Wearing a floral saree in pink, Madhuri's pretty smile stole the show. If looks could kill, we would have been dead by now, thanks to Madhuri. Lucky you Mr Nene.

Rekha

Wearing her signature Kanjivaram saree, Rekha like always made heads turn with her ageless beauty. Elegance personified, indeed!

These are just a few of them we have mentioned here. Almost the entire Bollywood was present at Ambani's bash and this place is pretty short to sum them all. But we picked up the best and we hope you liked it!