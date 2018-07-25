Bikini, top and a skirt; Shama Sikander curates three different styles from one piece of cloth

Fashion is a tricky business and well, there's no space for duplication here. Especially for the divas, if you have worn something that is even remotely similar to what someone else wore, then you are up for some nasty comments. But hey, you can copy yourself. And if not the pattern, you can at least repeat the cloth. Don't get it? Fret not, Shama Sikander is here to explain.

The lady seems to be so much in love with the white and black polka dots that she curated almost three different styles from the same piece of cloth. Well, that's what we are assuming, thanks to her Instagram post.

So the lady is currently enjoying a scintillating vacation and we have a lot of her pictures to ogle on. For example;

But it is her picture and black and white polka dotted bikini that has caught our attention.

Ahh... didn't she wear a dress with same design just a few days ago?

And wait, a white and black polka dotted skirt, just a day before that!

What's up with you and the dots lady? Watching too much of 101 Dalmatians these days?

Otherwise, we are loving how the lady is oozing hotness with her every picture from the vacation.