Bikini, top and a skirt; Shama Sikander curates three different styles from one piece of cloth

Fashion is a tricky business and well, there's no space for duplication here. Especially for the divas, if you have worn something that is even remotely similar to what someone else wore, then you are up for some nasty comments. But hey, you can copy yourself. And if not the pattern, you can at least repeat the cloth. Don't get it? Fret not, Shama Sikander is here to explain.
The lady seems to be so much in love with the white and black polka dots that she curated almost three different styles from the same piece of cloth. Well, that's what we are assuming, thanks to her Instagram post.So the lady is currently enjoying a scintillating vacation and we have a lot of her pictures to ogle on. For example;
But it is her picture and black and white polka dotted bikini that has caught our attention.
Loving your body ONLY when it's in perfect shape is like loving your kids ONLY when they're well behaved.... #abdilkisunn
Ahh... didn't she wear a dress with same design just a few days ago?
You're like the ocean, pretty enough on the surface, but dive down into the depths, you'll find beauty most people never see.... #abdilkisunn
And wait, a white and black polka dotted skirt, just a day before that!
Often we forget to appreciate small things or gestures ppl do for us... 2 Days to go for Abdilkisunn chapter 4-GRATITUDE releasing this Friday at 3pm on #shamasikanderfilms #youtubechannel Subscribe:- Youtube(#shamasikanderfilms) #abdilkisunn #shamasikanderfilms
Be fearless in the pursuit of what sets your soul on fire.... #abdilkisunn
What's up with you and the dots lady? Watching too much of 101 Dalmatians these days?Otherwise, we are loving how the lady is oozing hotness with her every picture from the vacation.
I’m d happiest when I’m with nature ... Mykonos you beauty😍😍 #sun #wave #lake #waves #photooftheday #beachlife #watercolor #sea #clouds #tanned #water #beachday #amazing #nature #sky #beauty #reflection #sand #beautiful #beachbum #instagramanet #tan #ocean #fun #shore #beachtime