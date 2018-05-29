Bralet babes: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor spill some sexiness on a magazine cover

The promotions of Veere Di Wedding are in full swing. All the chicks from the flick are leaving no stone unturned to promote their film. And now we got our hands on the latest magazine cover of Filmfare where we see Bebo and Sonam smiling out loud and striking a sexy pose. Yeah, we do know that both the actresses have a supreme taste in fashion. But on the cover, while the sultry-ness is bang-on, the fashionable part seems weak.

But one thing which was very much noticeable was that both the divas were seen wearing bralet tops. Talking first about Sonam, she is seen donning an all-green attire while Kareena is seen in a rather more appealing couture. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, if we take an analysis of their attire, it looks okay-ish. In the entire promotional spree, we have spotted the Veere’s especially Bebo just in quite a midriff exposing tops.

On the mag, we see Sonam throwing on a jacket and Kareena sans any coat. Tresses open, nude makeup and a pose with a hell lot of attitude, and we have the two Veere’s looking nothing less than a bombshell. With due respect, one can just say that Kareena and Sonam are surely shinning on the magazine. But it is nothing phenomenal.

