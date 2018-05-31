Fashion report card: Kareena, Sonam and Shikha, check out who nailed and who failed!

Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhasker are all geared up for the release of their upcoming film, Veere Di Wedding. And with every single appearance they make for the promotions of the film, they are redefining style and fashion.

And now we have the latest pictures of the Veeres minus Swara promoting their film in full swing, where Sonam’s and Bebo’s style can’t be missed. So, relax and take a deep breath as we take you on a roller-coaster fashion ride.

Kareena Kapor Khan

The yummy mummy of Bollywood might have missed the special screening of the film, but seems like she is the one who will not miss the promotions. Wearing a black-n-white stripe quoted tee along with a pair of flared jeans, Bebo certainly took us back to the 90s. Open tresses, subtle makeup, and pointed pumps is how the actress rounded her lookout. Style hit!

Sonam Kapoor

We have been seeing Sonam going the desi way a lot during her film’s promotions, and looks like her latest stint was no different. Donning a floral saree where we see her ditching the usual blouse and going for a loose satin top instead, the fashionista did create a mark. On the accessories part, we see her opting for a silver choker neckpiece along with huge sized danglers. Brownie points for playing with colours and also a thumbs up for her style.

Shikha Talsania

Umm…let’s first talk about the positive areas; we mean her makeup and hair, which was perfectly done. But we wonder why such a tacky coloured dress with an unflattering belt. Oops, no hard feelings, but the truth is bitter at times. For more fashionable scoops, stay tuned to in.com!