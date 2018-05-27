From head to toe, Sonam Kapoor looks nothing less than a Golden Goddess

They say that the first thing which a person notices in another person is the way they DRESS up. And if from Bollywood, if we have to pick a name of a star who is always in-sync with fashion, than hands down it has to be Sonam Kapoor. The 32-year-old diva, who recently got married to her long-time beau and businessman Anand Ahuja, is improvising day by day. Whenever the diva has stepped out for the promotions of Veere Di Wedding, the actress has taken her style game a notch higher.

For her latest stint, Sonam’s stylist decided to dip her in colour gold with a glorious ensemble by Rashmi Varma. She further paired her look with pointed pumps from her favourite designers, Ralph and Russo. But the most accentuating element of her look were her desi yet elegant earrings by Apala, something we would love to steal.

While at the first glance the attire may look a bit complicated, but then a closer look will tell you that it is a two-piece costume which spells gold…gold…gold. Overall, we are loving how Sonam is giving us a GOLDEN Goddess vibe. Styled by none other than her sister Rhea Kapoor, we are sure looking forward to more such style hits from the sista duo.