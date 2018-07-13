It’s BIG! India's Ekta wins a gold and bronze at World Para Athletics Grand Prix

India is shining at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix. Ekta Bhyan, the wheel-chair bound para-athlete from Haryana has won a gold medal in the women's club throw F51 event and later added a bronze in the discus throw event. Her discipline, dedication, determination came to the fore in Tunisia and Twitterati is in awe of her performance.

Another Indian Girl at the Top!!!! Congratulations #EktaBhyan for bringing glory to our country with your Gold and Bronze win at the #WorldParaAthletics Grand Prix. pic.twitter.com/Hogm9ySkKo — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) July 13, 2018

My sister Ekta Bhyan has One Gold medal 🥇 and one Bronze medal at World Para Athletics Grand Prix at Tunisia, 2018 .



Hope some day media will cover her inspirational journey . #ParaAthletics pic.twitter.com/VoOHcGYg8K — Sanchit Malik (@maliksanchit) July 12, 2018

Congratulations #EktaBhyan for your win at the #WorldParaOlympicsGrandPrix Your determination and achievement is inspiring! So much love! You make #India SO proud! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/QbN8OsaqHe — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 13, 2018

For the unaware, Ekta's life has been all about courage. The Hisar girl met with an accident in 2003, injuring her spinal cord which resulted in paralysis of her lower body. She has been ridden to the wheelchair since then. Once she was shifted to the Delhi-based premier health institute Indian Spinal Injury Centre, life changed all over again. With continuous support from her parents, Ekta continued her recovery. She took up the sport in 2014 and the turning point came when she got to meet Amit Saroha, an Arjuna awardee and a former world number 2 in club throw, who motivated and trained her in club throw and discus throw. Two operations and several months in rehabilitation made Ekta stronger than before.

Ekta has represented India at the 2017 IPC Para Athletics World Championships in London as well. In fact, she was India's sole representative at the London meet. And now finally making India proud. Way to go girl!