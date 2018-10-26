image
Friday, October 26th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Karwa Chauth 2018: Bollywood styles inspirations you should try this year

Indian

Karwa Chauth 2018: Bollywood styles inspirations you should try this year

Almas KhateebAlmas Khateeb   October 26 2018, 8.42 pm
back
aishwarya rai bachchanfashionindiajacqueline fernanadezKarisma KapoorKarwa Chauth 2018Karwa Chauth FashionSoman KapoorSridevi
nextIt’s BIG! India's Ekta wins a gold and bronze at World Para Athletics Grand Prix
ALSO READ

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan star in Abhishek Bachchan's favourite romantic film!

Mommy Ash is happy to see Aradhaya’s bonding relationship with the paparazzi

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on #MeToo: Momentum is a good sign