Karwa Chauth 2018: Bollywood styles inspirations you should try this year

As the month of Kartika is upon us, one of the most-awaited rituals is here - Karwa Chauth! Women all over North India will be fasting from dusk to dawn so that their husbands have a long life. Even the single ladies will be fasting in hopes to find the perfect husband! So, obviously, dressing up will be a massive part of the ritual. Doesn't matter if you're married or single, everyone needs a little fashion-inspo once in a while. We've collated the best of the best looks from the world of fashion and Bollywood to help you look radiant on this day.

When one talks about graceful sarees, all anyone can think of is this elegant Sabyasachi saree that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore recently.

Style is synonymous with Sonam Kapoor, so obviously, she is in our list! Have a look at this yellow suit she adorns with much joy.

Jacqueline Fernandez's sizzling look is the one to go for if you wish to look sultry for the evening festivities.

The late Sridevi was the queen bee of Traditional wear. She was usually dressed by her close friend Manish Malhotra, who is one of the top designers across the globe.

If you want to opt for a more modern outfit that the rest, let Karisma Kapoor be your inspiration. This gorgeous ensemble is inspiring for any young bride wanting to bridge the gap between traditional and modern.

Alia Bhatt is known to don delicate designs and always ends up looking stellar. If blue is your shade, this number will really have you going.

There you have it! What are you planning on wearing this Karwa Chauth?