Ladies… You’ll be happy to know the cost of Janhvi Kapoor’s danglers

She is Sridevi’s daughter and is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Dhadak. Janhvi Kapoor; the upcoming diva, is one gorgeous woman who we are happy to be seeing on the big screen. It’s her simplicity that makes us fall in love with her.

And talking about simplicity, Janhvi is quite modest when it comes to fashion too. She likes to keep it simple and often sports traditional kurtas while making a splash at the airport. Just yesterday (July 1), Janhvi made heads turn in an olive green kurta and loose pants. The only part of her getup that was quite glitzy and added a highlight to her getup, was the pair of earrings that she carried. And do you know how much they cost? Don’t be worried peeps, they aren’t as expensive as you think they might be. In fact, these danglers are quite pocket-friendly.

So Janhvi sported signature Silver Moon Danglers by Hyperbole accessories that amounted to just Rs 2,200.

Yup a smile appeared on our face too looking at the price of the danglers.

Janhvi seems to be a digger of good fashion and looks like she doesn’t care about the cost. Though stars are expected to wear and flash swanky jewellery that costs a bomb, but for Janhvi, it’s all about looking good.