Let not RAINS stop you babe! 7 Stylish ways to cover up this monsoon

The month of June is here and it's time to remove your pretty umbrellas from the attic. Since we are already aware of the plash fact, we begin to find an outfit that is a perfect fit for this season. Though dressing for the rains seems gloomy, it really doesn’t have to be.

We fear to step out wearing our prized fashion possessions during the monsoon, thinking that they may get ruined in the rain. But hey fashion conscious peeps, why dress down? Why not think smart and modify your wardrobe? Don’t let the rains play a spoilsport, and this is the right time to dig in some fuss-free outfits. Add to your style with matching umbrellas and raincoats in cheery colours and you are all set. So without further ado, keep scrolling as we give you ways to layer in the rain. No need to break a sweat!

Skirt over a long shirt Why to just opt for one pieces and cute floral dresses, when you can play a bit of a risk and amp up your style? And this, skirt over a long shirt style, is perfect for anywhere and everywhere.

If you are someone who does not like to flash a lot of skin, then this option of a floral/printed kimono and a pair of your regular jeans should be the need of the hour.

Button-down under a strapless mini-dress Love your LBD? But then the windy rains remind you that you'll turn into a snowball soon if you'll wear something mini? Fret not, as we have a stylish way for you where you need not ditch your mini and the answers lies in the above picture.

White tee + turtleneck + jeans And here's the easiest way to stay warm yet stylish this monsoon.

Shirtdress over slip dress Want to add a bit of bling yet you do not want to look gaudy? Here's a way. Bookmark it!

The best way to stay warm and cosy in your one-shoulder top is to add a basic white top. Here you can actually give a miss to the tight-fitting skirt and go for a long flowy one instead.

Last but not the least is the most trending of all fashion fad, DENIM. Warm, in-vogue and appealing AF, you can't miss this one.

So before the rains get more chaotic, revamp your wardrobe ASAP.