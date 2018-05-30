Neha Dhupia looks like a RED hot cherry in her new photoshoot for a fashion magazine

Hold your horses’ guys, as the newlywed babe Neha Dhupia is here to stun you by featuring on the cover of Maxim India. The actress who is usually known for her not-so-good fashion taste shows off some drool worthy looks in her latest magazine photoshoot. We are seriously loving every bit of Neha on Maxim India’s May 2018 issue, where we see her showcasing some high-fashion lingerie look.

Talking about Neha, the actress is oozing hotness and we have no words to describe how sexy she is looking on the cover. Maxim, known for playing with the bold side of the celebrities, does justice to her curves and makes her look even more desirable. See below:

The mag’s cover sees Neha sitting with a lot of poise and striking a seductive pose. Wearing a bra as a top and covered up a bit with a matching gown/robe which we see unbuttoned, Neha looks nothing less than beauty goddess. Dressed in Zivame, Lecoanet Hemant and forever21, the actress also seems totally at ease in the role of a cover girl. The cherry on top element is her subtle smoky eye and loose wavy locks. GORG!!!

Further, Neha also shared some more pictures from her gorgeous shoot. The edgy shots embody the sexy-but-cool persona of the actress, which none of us have never seen. Scroll through them below:

Elaborating on Neha’s look, that kind of a look canb be recreated or taken cue for a night out with the girls or an elite holiday party. Forget those boring LBDs. All you really need is a sexy velvet jacket or a shirt dress and a bra top, and you’re set.