PM Narendra Modi's exercise gear is fashion fusion and we have PROOF!

Our country’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the most admired personalities, globally. While he has been praised for his economic policies and various political decisions, the man has also caught a lot of attention for his amazing personality, which automatically comes in with the flavour of his fashion. From monogrammed coats to matka silk kurtas teamed up with perfect accessories, Modi has been stylish and how.

But today, we are here to discuss all about NaMo's exercise gear. While it may sound a bit weird to criticise a Prime Minister’s fashion when he sweats it out, but be rest assured as the man has proved his calibre in the vogue department as well. So let us begin…

The first thing which not us but anyone can notice in the pictures below is the gamcha (cloth) tied around PM's neck while exercising. For the unaware, the gamcha serves the same purpose as a towel, but it's more like going the Indian/desi way.

Further, he is the PM of India and so wearing a white kurta-pyjama makes sense as the colour flashes and stands for peace. But adding to it the tricolour, which has replaced the gamcha here, not a sensible move. Please, do not repeat that mistake ever again.

Also, one should not miss the fact that PM Modi does not shy away from experimenting with fusion-wear. Mr Prime Minister also loves to keep his white beard well-groomed and little trimmed (maybe a way to flash the manpower through it).

But then on a Thursday morning, we witnessed Narendra Modi ditching the regular kurta-pyjama and going the western way. The PM is seen early morning exercising in an all-black look where we see him in half-track pants and a tee, a U-turn with regards to his usual fashion.

Here are moments from my morning exercises. Apart from Yoga, I walk on a track inspired by the Panchtatvas or 5 elements of nature - Prithvi, Jal, Agni, Vayu, Aakash. This is extremely refreshing and rejuvenating. I also practice breathing exercises. #HumFitTohIndiaFitpic.twitter.com/km3345GuV2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 13, 2018

Lastly,