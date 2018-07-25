Roomy as ever! Neha Dhupia’s style picks are adding fuel to the fire that is she really preggers?

Everyone got a shock when Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi got hitched in a surprise wedding. There was no showsha, and the nuptials were held at a gurudwara in Noida. Only Neha and Angad’s parents were present to bless the couple. The surprise wedding left many wondering since the two reportedly began dating only since a few months.
Everything is legit ... what did u guys think of last nights episode of @mtvroadies in #zirovalley 📸 @rjdeigg
I am so so so proud of you my love @angadbedi .. the way you gave life to the reel life @bikramjeet007 ... you are rock solid , sincere and reliable as an actor just as you are as a husband 😛😍 #soorma out now ... 📸 @rjdeigg
Just after their marriage, rumours of the actress being pregnant started doing the rounds. However, her father Pradeep Singh Dhupia cleared the gossip affirming that people were speculating as it was a sudden marriage. Recently, even Angad said in an interview with Zoom that as a couple they would share information when they wanted to.
In #gauhati for @regal_shoe wearing @chola_the_label muah @angelinajoseph ... this has been too much fun ... ❤️👢 📸 @rjdeigg
In @shantanunikhil n @romanarsinghaniofficial for miss india finale ... @missindiaorg styled by @sohaya muah @miteshrajani 📸 @vijitgupta 💣
#aboutlastnight ... #shaadiready... left to right in @shantanunikhil and @raw_mango n @anmoljewellers ... #poornabanisoni 📸 @rjdeigg styled by my fav @chola_the_label 💥 make up @sonicsmakeup hair @hamidaidrisi1
#eventdiaries with Mr. Bedi ❤️ @angadbedi ... my happy place ... thank you @vineetjain12 n @missindiaorg for making us a part of ur lovely event last night ... #workmode🔛 📸 @thememoryalbum_. ... #eidmubarak friends ... spread the love ❤️
Coming back to the fashion angle, in the middle of all the said rumours, we can’t help but notice Neha’s recent sartorial outings. She seems to be on a comfy and roomy style trip and her clothes are doing literally nothing to rubbish the pregnancy rumours. If we talk sense, in most cases, celebs would have proved the rumours wrong in some way or the other. And dressing up in a sexy, somewhat revealing outfit is one of the easiest ways to do so, but that has not happened. As Neha’s closet seems to be dominated by attire which are larger than life. *hehehe*
That happy feeling .... when it rains ☔️ ... stay indoors , stay safe , stay blessed 😇 #throwback #bhalukpong #roadiesxtreme 📸 @rjdeigg #gangneha
Lastly, yes it’s her choice to wear anything which suits her taste, but a fashion critic’s eye hardly can lie, and these pictures from her Instagram feed are legit proof.