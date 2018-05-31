Sonam, Janhvi, Khushi and Swara; meet the style hits from the Veere Di Wedding screening

The special screening of Veere Di Wedding held on Wednesday evening was surely a star studded affair. With many well-known faces from Bollywood making it to the screening , we could not miss out on noticing their fashion game. While as they say, style is a risky game, and so naturally there were few fashion gems and few fashion flops at the event.

Here’s a look at the popular ones below:

Newlywed, Sonam and Anand Ahuja

The couple did not twin, but they did create an impact. Sonam went the stripes way and opted for a wide legged pants and an off-shoulder top which she carried with tied up hair and specs. Hubby Anand went the formal way and went for a formal suit with cool sneakers. Thumbs up!

Sisters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor, who has already become a sensation by being the cover girl of Vogue for their June issue, was also a part of the film’s screening and looked kick-ass. Opting for a patchwork jeans along with a simple plain white crop top, the actress’ way to end her style with a sling bag was just perfect. Casual and so stylish man!

Up next, sister Khushi kept it simple with a cute LBD and faded pink sneakers.

Swara Bhasker

Fashion is all about experimeting and not taking the safe route and Swara seems to believe in the same. Wearing a long slit themed baby pink skirt and a white top (which can be termed as a bralet), she looked gorgeous. The lady further threw a long embroidered ruffled sleeved long cape and looked fabulous. Huge golden earrings with hint of makeup and pink lips is how the actress rounded her look.

