Style flop: Why are you trying so hard to make an impact at the airport Rani?

Rani Mukerji’s last release Hitchki garnered a lot of praise at the box office. But we wonder when the time will come when fashion critics will have the opportunity to laud the star for her style sensibilities. Recently our paparazzi clicked Miss Mukerji at the airport and we must confess that her fashion sense went for a toss.

Rani was seen wearing a white printed tee with relaxed jeans. But if you are the one who wants to speak in favour of Rani that she was casually dressed and blah blah… wait… as we bring you pointers on what went wrong with the actress’ style.

1. Too much of fuss with regards to her choice of the ensemble; light-toned jeans, white tee, white slippers, gaudy handbag, glares and her hair untied.

2. For example: Instead of those chappals, Rani would have opted for shoes/sneakers. This look, overall, is a bit tacky.

3. While her makeup was minimal and in sync with the season, her pout could have been subtle. The actress may have been going for a younger look but it seems to have back-fired.

Well we did notice your Manicure girl, nice try Miss YRF. But we think you need a better stylist. See you soon at your style best (maybe).