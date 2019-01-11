Watch out Sonam Kapoor! Rhea Kapoor is ready to dethrone you as the fashion queen of tinsel town

Sonam Kapoor is the ultimate fashion diva in Bollywood. The actress is considered a trendsetter and her outings are closely monitored not just by fashion enthusiasts, but also her peers from the industry. The actress has often credited her able team and sister Rhea Kapoor for putting together some of the most stand-out looks. And from Rhea’s latest Instagram posts, it would be safe to say that Anil Kapoor’s producer daughter may just dethrone his actress girl as the ultimate fashionista of Bollywood. In an interview some time ago, Rhea admitted, “Sonam’s red carpet style has a lot of me in it. I love movie star glamour. But the way she carries her clothes – that’s all her.”

Looks Like, Sonam should now be a little concerned about her own sister taking over the fashion queen title. When she’s not flaunting some chic look herself, Rhea is busy styling her sister and stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan. The movies Rhea has backed, be it Aisha or then Khoobsurat and most recently Veere Di Wedding, this Kapoor gal has an eye for detail and out of the box style.

It wouldn’t be exaggerating to say that Rhea Kapoor did change the face of Bollywood fashion and turned the red carpet into a ramp by putting together looks for her sister that did not earlier belong there. Seeing Sonam hog all the limelight under her sister’s sharp fashion eye, other Bollywood heroines joined the bandwagon. But today, we are not here to talk about Sonam’s fashionable outings, but rather her sister Rhea’s coolest looks. These pictures could be your fashion guide for 2019…

On Karan Johar’s chat show, Rhea revealed how she wasn’t confident enough to be vain and her father was practical and discouraged her from entering movies because he did not want her to be the actress’ ‘sister lurking around in the background’. We aren’t sure if this was the best advice Anil Kapoor could give his daughter, but looks like Rhea put her time and energy in the right direction because fashion looks like her true calling.