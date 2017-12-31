10 times Rahul Gandhi broke the internet in 2017; have a look

Congress may have lost Gujarat to BJP once again but this time by a smaller margin. Newly elected Congress president Rahul Gandhi has slowly and steadily revamped his image both on social media and off it. Here’s a look at 10 times he broke the internet in 2017.

1. Pidi Tweets: Rahul Gandhi’s resurgence on Twitter following a rapid increase in followers made several question whether it was indeed Rahul behind those whacky tweets. Gandhi got back to his haters in style declaring that it was indeed his pet Pidi who had been tweeting on Rahul’s behalf. Full points to the furry Namaste.

2. Amma Canteen vs Indira Canteen: Karnatak remains one of the few bastions of Congress so when Bengaluru got its first chain of subsidized canteen for public, its then vice-president was invited for a speech. While the state chief minister clarified that it was nothing like the Amma canteens in Tamil Nadu, Rahul did make a slip in his speech saying "In a matter of a few months, poor people across most cities in Karnataka will be able to eat in these Amma...er...Indira canteens.”

3. ‘AI’ kya bolta tu:

During the same US trip Rahul was scheduled to speak on Artificial Intelligence (AI). Rahul’s father Rajiv Gandhi was one of the main forces behind the IT revolution in India during the late 80’s. A reason why Rahul’s speech on Aritifical Intelligence garnered a lot of interest and sent Twitter on an overdrive. He, however, kept away from it.

4. Potayto Potahto: Aloo Sona speech: It was meant to be a scathing speech on Narendra Modi’s broken promises to the villagers of Gujarat during the Patan rally but what it finally became was a meme on the internet. Many skipped the entire speech and concentrated on the Aloo and Sona.

5. Rahul’s Math Problem: Zero may be the most important number in Math, it’s also the most dreaded. Rahul should have thought twice before using numbers to get his point across during a raly in Rajasthan. He said, “We asked the government you had promised jobs to 2 crore people, how many did you manage? The reply was less than 1 lakh. Which means 1 lakh people didn’t get jobs.” By that logic 2 Crore minus 1 lakh is 1 lakh. https://youtu.be/c0LIqAD4i4I

6. When he wore an Aikido outfit: Donning an Aikido outfit may put fear in many but when worn by Rahul, the reverse happened. When the Congress president shared pictures of him in the martial art outfit in a black belt. Many called it ‘aye kiddo’.

7. When he showed his ‘phata kurta’: Rahul Gandhi seems to always be on the wrong side of the joke even when he attempts to serve it with sarcasm. When he said, “I wear a torn kurta but you’ll never see Modiji in a torn kurta. He only plays politics of the poor,” in a rally he expected sympathy but got trolls in return.

8. When he said Modi will give rocket to all: Gandhi’s attempts to take jibes at Modi has never been successful and a tweet saying ‘I will tell you his next line.. by 2025, Modi Ji will give a rocket to each and every person of Gujarat to reach the moon,” laid the foundation stone for more trolling for the political leader.

9. When he counted the Lok Sabha seats wrong: This another of Gandhi’s US trip debacle as the leader of the parliament wrongly stated the number of Lok Sabha seats saying 546 instead of 545. He seemed to have missed the simple concept of a house not having even number of seats.

10. When he said he sees Congress symbol everywhere: Claiming the symbol of your party manifests everywhere is one thing but to say he was inspired to be on the lookout for the symbol from a Shiv ji’s photo is another. Twitter thundered with the funniest reactions.

For these and many more counts, Rahul Gandhi truly lived up to his name of being the most trolled politician in the country.