Fake News issue: Govt takes U-turn after PMO steps in

In a move that shook the entire journalism fraternity, Smriti Irani recently declared that journalists propagating fake news could soon lose their accreditation permanently. The announcement sparked off a furore and the Prime Minister’s Office had to step in for damage control. Narendra Modi directed that the press statement regarding fake news should be withdrawn and the matter should only be addressed by the Press Council of India.

The amended guidelines stated that if any publication or telecast of fake news is confirmed, the journalist in question will be suspended for six months for the first offence. In case he does it a second time, he’ll be suspended for a year. A third offence will see him lose his accreditation permanently. The guidelines were released by the Information and Broadcast Ministry in a release.

3. Is it not possible that motivated complaints will be filed to suspend accreditation until enquiry is on?



4.What is guarantee that these guidelines will check fake news or is it an attempt to prevent genuine reporters from reporting news uncomfortable to establishment?



2/2 — Ahmed Patel (@ahmedpatel) April 2, 2018

Glad to see you awake @ahmedpatel ji whether a News article / broadcast is fake or not will be determined by PCI & NBA; both of whom I’m sure you know are not controlled/ operated by GOI. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) April 2, 2018

Opposition leaders had objected to the announcement. Congress leader Ahmed Patel questioned the move, asking if it was targeted at preventing journalists from reporting news that made the establishment uncomfortable. Smriti Irani responded to his tweet saying that the Press Council of India (PCI) and the News Broadcasters Association (NBA) are not controlled by the government, and they will be the ones to check if a report was fake or not.

It is worth noting that accreditation is not a requirement under the law. Organisations broadcasting news must be registered and have a license, but the Indian law does not require journalists to register with the government. However, if a journalist is accredited by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), it allows him to get access to government offices and events.

Meanwhile, Twitter is abuzz with citizens voicing their opinions on the move, which many are calling as undemocratic.

Something Trumpian in the air. This #FakeNews fight where the Media is the Enemy. While whats app forwards continue to send 'postcards' from an alternative reality 😎 or was it called 'alternative facts' — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) April 3, 2018

Breaking now: @PMOIndia calls for 'withdrawing' fake news circular. All one can say: der aye durust aye. #FakeNews — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) April 3, 2018

And who decides what is "fake news" ? You? Your party? Did the Bharat bandh happen yesterday? Or was it all just "fake news?" Is unemployment "fake news?" Demonitisation deaths? "Fake news", right? What about exam paper leak? "Fake" or real? https://t.co/VFBXg1Qo5v — Sagarika Ghose (@sagarikaghose) April 3, 2018

How about the fake news that gets generated from BJP’s IT Cell cum Fake news Factory? Let’s not forget that RSS is the 1st producer of Fake News in this country. Shouldn’t there be a clampdown on the Originators of Fake News? #SmritiIrani #FakeNews — Sadhavi Khosla (@sadhavi) April 3, 2018

Read somewhere that the Modi Govt is going to crack down on journalists who publish fake news. I wish they will do the same with their own ministers, MP's and MLA's. #fakenews #PMO #journalists — T M Krishna (@tmkrishna) April 3, 2018

Government says, accreditation of #Journalists can be permanently cancelled if person is found generating or propagating #FakeNews



Welcome the decision of the I&B Ministry to frame strict & much needed rules to curb the menace of Fake News. A #Journalist must stick to facts. 👍 — Jagrati Shukla (@JagratiShukla29) April 3, 2018