Rahul Gandhi roasted over loss in the Karnataka elections

First published: May 15, 2018 09:15 PM IST | Updated: May 15, 2018 10:20 PM IST | Author: Darshana Devi

The world of politics is in a tizzy this Tuesday. Most political pundits have been proved wrong about the Karnataka elections. The verdict reveals that it’s a hung parliament in the state. While BJP secured a majority with 104 seats, the Congress and the JDS came in as runner-ups with 78 and 38 seats respectively. While the BJP does not have enough number of seats to form a government, Congress and the JDS have decided to form a coalition government in Karnataka. But while Rahul Gandhi and the JDS talk up a coalition, Twitter is having a field day over Gandhi’s lack of clear win, something the party was confident about.

Twitter is also hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah as men who are capable of winning pretty much anything and likening the political leaders to ace cricketer MS Dhoni. Amit Shah was even compared to Thanos, the villain in the latest Avengers film.

After a day filled with tracking elections and counting votes, you’ll be glad to know that the real party is on the internet.

