Who is Anukreethy Vas, the winner of Miss India 2018?

Anukreethy Vas is all over the Internet on Wednesday after being crowned as Miss India 2018 in an event held in Mumbai on June 19. Vas was crowned by none other than Miss World 2017 winner Manushi Chhillar. Hailing from Tamil Nadu, Vas is a 19-year-old, pursuing her Bachelor’s degree in French at the Loyola College.

Besides being a state level athlete, Vas enjoys dancing, singing, and riding bikes. She completed her schooling at RSK Higher Secondary School and was raised by a single mother and is en-route to fulfill her mother’s dream of becoming a translator by learning French.

A fan of photographer Atul Kasbekar, Vas plans on becoming a supermodel someday. She believes that “the best preparation for tomorrow is doing your best today. So be the best version of yourself every day." Vas will now represent India at Miss World 2018.

While Anukreethy won the crown, Miss India Haryana Meenakshi Chaudhary came as the first runner up and Miss India Andhra Pradesh Shreya Rao emerged as the second runner up.

The judge’s panel included celebrities and crickets including Irfan Pathan, KL Rahul, fashion designer Gaurav Gupta and B-town actors Malaika Arora, Bobby Deol and Kunal Kapoor. Former Miss World Stephanie Del Valle was also present at the event.